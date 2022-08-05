Malaysia reports 4,413 new COVID-19 infections, total deaths pass 36,000 mark

Malaysia reported 4,413 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 4,697,213, according to the health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

There are six new imported cases, with 4,407 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another eight deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,003.

The ministry reported 3,394 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,613,676.

There are 47,534 active cases, with 52 being held in intensive care and 32 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 10,595 vaccine doses administered on Thursday alone and 86 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.1 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.6 percent have received the first booster and 1.1 percent have received the second booster.