Canada confirms nearly 29,000 new COVID-19 cases in one week

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) on Friday confirmed 28,596 new COVID-19 cases for the week of July 24 to 30, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the weekly update issued by the PHAC, the number of total COVID-19 cases and deaths in Canada reached 4,084,728 and 42,901 respectively. The daily positive rate during the week averaged at 13.6 percent, and daily tests per 100,000 people were 69.

The health agency said in a statement that according to the latest data people vaccinated with a complete primary series plus one or more additional dose(s) of COVID-19 vaccines had an approximately five times lower hospitalisation rate and likewise a five times lower mortality rate, compared to unvaccinated people.

COVID-19 modelling studies published recently in the Canada Communicable Disease Report showed that without Canadians' collective efforts in achieving high vaccine coverage and adhering to public health measures, Canada could have experienced an estimated up to 34 million cases, 2 million hospitalisations and 800,000 deaths as of April 2022, the PHAC said.