Philippines logs 4,621 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

The Philippines reported 4,621 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,803,955, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases rose to 37,805, and 18 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 60,807.

The DOH has reported over 4,000 new infections for the fourth straight day.

The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 71.5 million people.