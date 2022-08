Four Malian soldiers and two civilians were killed and two Malian soldiers and two civilians were wounded in a terrorist attack in Mali's southeastern town of Tessit, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Around 3:00 p.m. (0300 GMT), the units of the Malian Armed Forces in Tessit reacted vigorously against a complex and coordinated attack by the Armed Terrorist Groups," the statement said.

During the fighting, the army killed five terrorists, the statement added.