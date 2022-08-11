DPRK leader declared victory over coronavirus

DPRK leader Kim Jong-un declared victory over COVID-19 in the country, the Yonhap news service said on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

He made the announcement during a national meeting on anti-epidemic measures.

He "solemnly declared the victory in the maximum emergency anti-epidemic campaign for exterminating the novel coronavirus," KCNA reported, according to Yonhap.

DPRK registered 4.77 mln cases of fever since the end of April amid a spread of the coronavirus, saying 99.99% of them recovered. According to the latest available data, there were 74 fatalities.

KCNA first reported coronavirus cases in DPRK on May 12. Daily cases peaked at 392,920 on May 15. The country has been saying since July 30 that it registered no new fever cases.