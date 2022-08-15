Rigorous monsoon activity expected in coming days in parts of Pakistan

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rigorous monsoon activity in the coming days with more torrential rains in southern parts of the country as monsoon currents are continuously penetrating these areas, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The department in its lastest forecast report said that an intense monsoon is expected as depression has developed in the Arabian Sea which is likely to move towards Pakistan's west along its Makran coast.

Under the influence of this weather system, the report said that rain-wind and thundershower with few heavy falls are expected in Pakistan's eastern Punjab and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces from Aug. 14 to 16 with occasional gaps.

It added that widespread rain-wind and thundershowers, with scattered heavy to very heavy falls, are expected in the country's southern Sindh and southwestern Balochistan provinces from Aug. 16 to 18.

The heavy rains may generate urban flooding in parts of Sindh, Punjab and KP while flash flooding in the Balochistan region, the report said, adding that it could also cause landslides in northern parts of the country.

The report advised fishermen, travelers and tourists to remain more cautious during the forecast period and suggested all concerned authorities remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures.

The total death toll in Pakistan from this season's monsoon rains since mid-June has reached 592, including 116 women and 230 children, along with 974 others injured, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Saturday.