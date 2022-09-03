INS Vikrant an exceptional symbol of self-reliant India: Rajnath Singh

INS Vikrant is an exceptional symbol of self-reliant and aspirational India, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday at the commissioning ceremony of India's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier at the Cochin Shipyard in Kerala's Kochi.

INS Vikrant was commissioned into the Indian Navy today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior defence officers were present at the ceremony.

"The commissioning of INS Vikrant is a confirmation that our endeavour for 'self-reliant India' is not an isolated policy. This is an important part of the huge transformative change taking place in India under the leadership of Prime Minister," the Defence Minister said.

To achieve its targets, the government has made path-breaking changes in sectors like health, education, trade, transport and communication, he said.

Mr Singh said that the commissioning of INS Vikrant during the initial period of "Amritkal" displayed the government's determination towards the nation's security in the next 25 years. "It is an icon of India's pride, power and determination. And its commissioning is an unprecedented achievement in terms of indigenous warship and construction," Mr Singh said.

"On this historic day, I appreciate the efforts of the Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard, and also the efforts of all people associated with the project. I especially congratulate Chief of Naval Staff and his entire team for their focused efforts in the commissioning of INS Vikrant," he said.

For friendly foreign countries, the commissioning of INS Vikrant is an assurance that India is capable of fulfilling its requirement of collective security, he said.

"We believe in free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and we are continuously making efforts that are guided by our PM's vision of Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR)," he said.

"As India is moving to achieve a $5 trillion economy, it will increase its contribution to global trade in the next few years. And definitely, a bigger part of trade will happen through marine routes. He believes INS Vikrant will play an important role in the nation's security and economic interests," he said.

"Our mission is not only 'Make In India' but to 'Make for the World'. And it is evident as India's goods exports crossed a record high $400 billion mark last year," he said.