26 killed, 11 injured in floods across Pakistan in 24 hours

At least 26 people were killed and 11 others injured in heavy monsoon rain-triggered flash floods in the last 24 hours in Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to a report released by the NDMA on Saturday evening, at least 12 children and three women were among those who lost their lives in different flood-related accidents across the country.

The country's southern Sindh province was the worst-hit region with 22 killed, followed by the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southwestern Balochistan provinces which reported two deaths, respectively, the report said.

Moreover, 40,980 houses were destroyed and 875 livestock perished, it added.

The total death toll in Pakistan from this season's monsoon rains and floods since mid-June has risen to around 1,290 along with 12,588 injured, according to the latest statistics updated by the NDMA.

The NDMA said that 169,831 people have been rescued since the beginning of the crisis, adding that 633,091 people are currently living in the camps.

Additionally, 1,468,019 houses have been destroyed, while an estimated 736,459 livestock has perished in the rains across the country, it said.

Rescue and relief operations by the NDMA, other government organizations, volunteers and non-government organizations are underway in the flood-hit areas.