Brazil bans sale of Apple iPhones without charger

The Brazilian government has suspended local sales of iPhones that do not include the battery chargers in the package after accusing the American company of carrying out "discriminatory practices", Trend reports citing TRT World.

The country's Ministry of Justice halted on Tuesday sales of iPhone 12 and newer models that are not equipped with their battery charger and has fined Apple $2.3 million until the company includes one in each package.

The ministry argued that by not selling the charger with the cell phone, Apple is engaging in a "deliberate discriminatory practice against consumers".

Apple said that the measure responded to an "environmental commitment".

The authorities dismissed Apple's argument, claiming that there was no evidence suggesting that selling smartphones without a charger would protect the environment.