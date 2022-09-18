43 al-Shabab militants killed in central region of Somali

Forty-three al-Shabab militants were killed by Somali National Army (SNA) forces during an overnight operation conducted in the Aborey area in Bula-barte district of central Somalia, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The SNA radio reported on Saturday that the military operation was carried out in Aborey village after receiving intelligence information about the presence of the militants.

The Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism said in a statement that the government troops engaged the militants who were plotting attacks in the area.

"The armed forces successfully carried out an intensive attack after receiving details regarding the terrorists' plot. However, five SNA soldiers were injured during the attack," said the statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.