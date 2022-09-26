2 killed, 1 injured in South Korea's outlet mall fire

A fire broke out at an outlet mall in the South Korean central city of Daejeon on Monday, leaving two people dead, one seriously injured and four others missing, according to Yonhap news agency, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The fire began around 7:45 a.m. local time from an outlet store in Daejeon, some 160 km south of the capital Seoul.

Two men in their 50s and 30s each were sent to a nearby hospital after suffering serious injuries, but they were later pronounced dead.

One man in his 40s was under treatment at a hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

A search operation was underway for the four who remained unaccounted for.

The fire authorities dispatched over 120 personnel and various firefighting equipment, but they had difficulty in the search operations due to heavy smoke coming from burning paper boxes in the underground cargo-handling area.

Over 100 people, mostly those at nearby buildings, evacuated. No customer was around the outlet store as the fire broke out before business hours.