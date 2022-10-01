S.Korea reports 26,960 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 26,960 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 24,796,014, the health authorities said Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The daily caseload was down from 28,497 in the previous day and lower than 29,336 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 28,828.

Among the new cases, 301 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 67,534.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 356, up 4 from the previous day.

Thirty-nine more deaths were confirmed, taking the death toll to 28,445. The total fatality rate was 0.11 percent.