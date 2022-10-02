Chinese mainland reports 116 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 116 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Altogether 432 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 143 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, said the commission in its report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 242,629 on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday.

Saturday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.