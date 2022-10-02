Dengue fever cases increase in Pakistan

The number of dengue fever cases is continuing to rise in Pakistan amid an outbreak blamed largely on floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains in the South Asian country, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 476 more people were diagnosed with the disease in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the provincial health department reported on Saturday night. The number of active cases in the province stands currently at 2,032 and the total number of cases this year has reached 8,961.

The eastern Punjab province reported 389 new cases, the provincial health authorities said on Saturday. The total number of dengue cases in Punjab this year has now gone up to 6,766.

The southern Sindh province reported 329 new infections, said the provincial health department on Saturday evening. The worst-hit area was Karachi, the provincial capital, which reported 220 new cases.