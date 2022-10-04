Army plane crashes in northern Mali

A Sukhoi SU-25 fighter jet belonging to the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) and bearing the registration TZ-20C crashed in the airport area of Gao in northern Mali, the Malian Army announced on Tuesday on its official website, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The aircraft, one of the planes recently acquired by the country's air force, was returning from a mission in support of the region's civilian population.

For the moment, the FAMa have not given the reasons for the accident or the number of victims of this crash which took place on Tuesday at around 9:30 a.m. local time.

According to several sources on site, the only crew member did not survive and the airport is temporarily closed.