North Korea fires two ballistic missiles after series of recent launches

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles early on Sunday, Japanese authorities said, marking the seventh such launch by Pyongyang in recent days, a series of exercises that has sparked widespread alarm in both Washington and Tokyo, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Both missiles reached an altitude of 100 km and covered a range of 350 km, Japan's state minister of defence, Toshiro Ino, told reporters. The first was fired at around 1:47 a.m. local time and the second one some six minutes later.

Both fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, and authorities were looking into what kind of missiles were launched, including the possibility that they were submarine-launched ballistic missiles, he said.