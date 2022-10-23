20th Central Committee of China’s Communist Party opens first plenary meeting in Beijing

The composition of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and its Standing Committee will be updated during the first plenary meeting of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, which begins in Beijing on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Xi Jinping is expected to be re-elected to the post of General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party for a third five-year term, unprecedented in China's political tradition.

At the end of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China, four of the seven members of the Political Bureau of the previous convocation were not included in the new composition, including such political heavyweights as Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, and Han Zheng.

This may indicate that, according to the results of the upcoming plenary meeting, they would not get into the new composition of the Political Bureau and its Standing Committee, and will also leave their government posts in March 2023.