2 security personnel killed, 2 injured in terrorist attack in NW Pakistan

Other News Materials 26 November 2022 05:44 (UTC +04:00)
Two security forces personnel were killed and two others injured on Friday in a terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat district of Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police told media, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the reports, the incident took place when the militants ambushed the security personnel when they were on their way to a police post that was under attack.

The security forces have cordoned off the area to eliminate any possible presence of terrorists from the area, the police told Xinhua.

Separately, a police station in Saddar area of Lakki Marwat was also attacked by militants at night, police said, adding that there was no casualty.

