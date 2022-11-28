Chinese top diplomat calls for strengthening cooperation within SCO and BRICS

China calls for strengthening coordination within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday at a meeting with Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov, Trend reports citing TASS.

"It is necessary to strengthen coordination and cooperation between the SCO member nations and within BRICS, to defend regional and global peace and stability," the Chinese foreign ministry quoted him as saying.

The Chinese top diplomat pledged that his country will maintain contacts with Russia at a high level and stressed that the two countries should help each other in their national revival and development.