Japan logs record 371 daily COVID-19 deaths amid 8th wave

Japan posted a record 371 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday as the country faced an eighth wave of infections ahead of the holiday season, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The number marked the highest daily figure since the pandemic began in Japan, compared to the previous high of 347 reported on Sept. 2 during the seventh wave, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Among prefectures, Kanagawa on Friday reported the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths with 28, followed by Hokkaido with 25, Tokyo with 24, and Osaka with 19.

Japan also recorded 174,079 new infections on Friday, up about 20,000 from the same day last week.