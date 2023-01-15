6 killed in cylinder blast in Pakistan's Quetta

At least six people, including four children, were killed late Saturday night in a gas cylinder blast in Pakistan's southwest provincial capital of Quetta, local media reported on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the reports, the blast occurred when a family member attempted to light a heater in the Satellite Town area of Quetta, the provincial capital of the country's southwest Balochistan province.

Rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to a hospital.

According to the rescue personnel, all the deceased, including a couple and their four children, died on the spot following the blast.

Local police told the media that the blast occurred due to gas leakage from the cylinder, which also damaged the house seriously.