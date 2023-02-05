Brazil charges over 650 people over assaults on state powers

A total of 653 people have been charged with crimes related to the assaults on the seats of power in Brasilia on Jan. 8, Brazil's attorney general's office said Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The office said in a statement that proceedings were opened against a new group of 152 followers of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

"They were detained in a camp in front of Army headquarters in Brasilia and are being held in the penitentiary system," the Prosecutor's Office said.

Bolsonaro supporters set up the camp after the elections in October when Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was elected president.

The group is accused of criminal association and inciting the armed forces against constitutional powers.