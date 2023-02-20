North Korea fires ballistic missile

North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea's military said on Monday, as the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un warned of turning the Pacific into a "firing range," heightening tensions in the region, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Other details of the missile, including its flight range, were not immediately available.

Japan's Coast Guard said North Korea launched three projectiles that could be ballistic missiles shortly after 2200 GMT, all of which fell within minutes. All three landed outside Japan's EEZ, public broadcaster NHK said.

North Korean leader Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, issued a statement and warned against increased presence of U.S. strategic assets on the Korean peninsula.