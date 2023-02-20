2 killed, 8 injured in truck-van collision in southern Pakistan

At least two passengers were killed and eight others injured on Sunday in a collision between a truck and a van near Jamshoro district in Pakistan's southern Sindh province, rescue service reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accident took place on the Super Highway near the Nooriabad area of the district resulting in the death of two people, including a female, said the rescue service.

Upon receiving the information, the rescue teams reached the site and shifted the victims to a local hospital, it said.

The incident occurred due to the brake failure of the truck, it added.

The ill-fated van was reportedly going from Karachi, the capital of Sindh, to Hyderabad city of the province.