Heavy rains leave 36 dead in Brazil, cities cancel Carnival

Heavy rain caused flooding and landslides that have have killed 36 people in Brazil’s north Sao Paulo state, officials said Sunday, and the fatalities could rise, Trend reports citing AP.

Sao Paulo state government said in a statement that 35 died in the city of Sao Sebastiao and a 7-year-old girl was killed in neighboring Ubatuba.

The cities of Sao Sebastiao, Ubatuba, Ilhabela and Bertioga, some of the hardest hit and now under state of calamity, canceled their Carnival festivities as rescue teams struggle to find missing, injured and feared dead in the rubble.

“Our rescue teams are not managing to get to several locations; it is a chaotic situation,” said Felipe Augusto, the mayor of Sao Sebastiao. Later, he added there are dozens of people missing and that 50 houses collapsed in the city due to the landslides.

Augusto posted on social media several videos of widespread destruction in his city, including one of baby being rescued by locals lined up on a flooded street.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on Twitter he will visit the region Monday.