18 injured in Cameroon mountain race explosions

At least 18 people were injured on Saturday after three blasts went off during a mountain race in Buea, the chief town of Cameroon's restive Anglophone region of Southwest, according to officials, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

One of the injured was an athlete and the remaining 17 were spectators who were watching some 600 athletes taking part in the annual competition dubbed Mount Cameroon Race of Hope, the country's Minister of Sports and Physical Education Narcisse Mouelle Kombi told reporters after visiting the injured at the Buea Regional Hospital.

"All those injured are responding to treatment," Martin Mokake, director of the Buea Regional Hospital told Xinhua by phone, adding there was no death.