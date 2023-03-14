Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Other News

US, UK submarines to be deployed in Australia in 2027 — official

Other News Materials 14 March 2023 03:02 (UTC +04:00)
US, UK submarines to be deployed in Australia in 2027 — official

Follow Trend on

US and UK submarines will be deployed in Australian waters on rotational basis starting in 2027 in order to reinforce deterrence in the Indo-Pacific, a high-ranking Administration representative said during a briefing for the media, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Once Australia is ready, as early as 2027, we will establish a rotational force of US and UK submarines in Australia — what we’re calling Submarine Rotational Forces West," the official said, adding that these submarines will "bolster deterrence in the Indo-Pacific.".

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more