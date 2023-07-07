President of Ukraine arrives on visit to Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived on an official visit to Türkiye, Trend reports.

Minister of Industry and Technology of Türkiye Mehmet Fatih Kacir and Haluk Bayraktar met the President of Ukraine.

The visit took place at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Within the framework of the visit, talks of the leaders of the two countries in limited and expanded formats are scheduled.

The parties are expected to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the grain agreement, as well as bilateral relations.