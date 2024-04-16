Portuguese MFA summons Iranian ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Iran's ambassador has been summoned to the Portuguese Foreign Ministry, Trend reports.

The Portuguese Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned Iran's attack on Israel and demanded the immediate release of the Portuguese-flagged container ship MSC Aries, seized by the IRGC in the Strait of Hormuz.

To note, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) hijacked the container ship MCS Aries in the Strait of Hormuz on April 13.

