16 April 2024
Portuguese MFA summons Iranian ambassador

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Iran's ambassador has been summoned to the Portuguese Foreign Ministry, Trend reports.

The Portuguese Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned Iran's attack on Israel and demanded the immediate release of the Portuguese-flagged container ship MSC Aries, seized by the IRGC in the Strait of Hormuz.

To note, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) hijacked the container ship MCS Aries in the Strait of Hormuz on April 13.

