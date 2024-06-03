Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Dev't puts forward his candidacy for presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash has officially announced his candidacy for the presidential election, Trend reports.

Bazrpash also serves as co-chairman of the joint Iran-Azerbaijan Commission.

To note, the extraordinary presidential election in Iran will be held on June 28. Individuals eligible to run for president must have held significant positions within the country's state administration for a minimum of four years and be between the ages of 40 and 75.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz.

The Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

