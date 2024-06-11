Iran launches criminal case into President Raisi's death following helicopter crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. A criminal case has been launched into the death of the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, and his accompanying delegation from Khudafarin to Tabriz in a helicopter crash, a representative of Iran's judicial system, Asker Jahangir, said at today's press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to him, immediately after the crash, officers from the Justice Administration of Iran's Armed Forces were involved in the case.

Jahangir pointed out that facts and final reports are being collected.

Once the investigation is completed and submitted to the judicial system, the matter will be reviewed in all respects, and the results will be announced within the legally established timeframe, he added.

To note, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz, and the Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

