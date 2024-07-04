Belarus to strive for globalization of SCO - Aleksandr Lukashenko (UPDATED)

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 4. Belarus will do its best to make the SCO a global organization, the President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko said at a meeting in the SCO Plus format in Astana, Trend reports.

"Belarus is very proud to become a full member of the SCO. We will strengthen the Shanghai spirit of the organization based on the principles of mutual respect, equality, and solidarity. We, as a European country, will do our best to make the SCO a global organization. Let me assure you that Belarus will invariably be guided by the humane principles preached in our organization. Minsk will take a worthy place among the capitals represented here," he said.

During his speech, Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed gratitude for the support of Belarus in joining the SCO.

"This is a serious and well-considered step for us. We see how the role of the SCO in world politics is getting stronger every year. I assure you, we will do our best to constantly increase the weight and authority of our association in the world," he emphasized.

According to him, the best response to the challenges in global politics will be the unity and cohesion of the SCO member states.

Lukashenko also proposed to strengthen practical interaction on the entire complex agenda of the SCO.

"I propose to start with finance. Belarus considers the creation of a mechanism for bilateral payments in national currencies and a collective financial institution of the SCO as a priority issue," he noted.

He mentioned that Belarus is ready to make a feasible contribution to the overall effort of the SCO member states in various areas.

"Belarus is ready to make a feasible contribution to the common effort of the SCO member states in such areas as industry, trade, science, culture, education, and, of course, food security, as well as agriculture," Lukashenko added.

To note, the SCO Summit is taking place on July 4, 2024, in the Independence Palace of Astana under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan.

The event is attended by the Heads of State and Government of Kazakhstan, India, Iran, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Qatar, UAE, Türkiye and Turkmenistan, as well as the SCO Secretary-General and the Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure.

