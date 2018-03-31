Total of 30 people come to Russian Consulate General in Seattle on its last day

31 March 2018 12:07 (UTC+04:00)

On the last day of its operations, the Russian Consulate General in Seattle received about thirty visitors, a source at the diplomatic legation told TASS.

"On Tuesday, there was a very big inflow of visitors - about 300 people," a member of the consular staff said. "Fewer people came on Wednesday and Thursday and today [on Friday] we had thirty or so visitors."

"We only handed out the documents and no one was standing in line by the closure our [17:00 hours PDT]," he said.

Russia’s Senior Consul in Seattle, Khalit Aisin, said earlier the Russians living or visiting the West Coast could address the consular department of the Embassy in Washington, as well as the remaining Consulates General in New York and Houston, after the closure of the Consulate General in Seattle

The Consulate, which has ceased to exist at the order of the US authorities as part of solidarity with the UK over the controversial Skripal poisoning case, covered a district including Alaska, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, Wyoming, Utah, and also on Guam, the American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
UK must bring home 'just over 50' of its diplomats from Russia - Foreign Ministry
Russia 13:30
Russian government allocates $53.14 mln for ‘Digital Economy’ program
Russia 13:25
U.N. blacklists dozens of ships, companies over North Korea smuggling
US 12:15
Heydar Aliyev Foundation sends aid to victims of Kemerovo mall fire (PHOTO)
Politics 12:03
Tesla says crashed vehicle had been on autopilot prior to accident
US 10:26
Moscow ready to offer platform for Israeli-Palestinian talks
Israel 09:38
Russian Ambassador to US promises Embassy's work to remain as efficient as ever
Russia 09:30
British authorities search Aeroflot plane, no reasons provided
Europe 09:26
Trump tells advisers he wants U.S. out of Syria
US 09:22
Trump freezes Syria recovery funds: report
US 06:33
Saudi crown prince says US troops should stay In Syria
Arab World 05:11
Number of passenger flights between Russia’s Krasnoyarsk, Azerbaijan’s Baku to grow
Tourism 30 March 21:07
Rostec to create Russian management system for nuclear, oil and gas facilities in 2018
Russia 30 March 20:54
Iranian granted U.S. visa to aid brother with cancer despite travel ban
US 30 March 20:19
China teams up with Russia to develop rocket-launched reconnaissance drone
China 30 March 20:13
Texas serial bomber made video confession before blowing himself up
US 30 March 19:36
Number of incoming Russian tourists in Turkey up in February 2018
Economy news 30 March 19:29
SOCAR delivers batch of Russian fuel oil to Singapore
Oil&Gas 30 March 17:45