Putin says he warned Europe about US trade threat, nobody listened

7 June 2018 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he had warned Europe a few years ago about the risk of the United States imposing its rules on other countries, but that nobody had wanted to listen, Reuters reports.

Putin made the comments during his live televised annual phone-in with the Russian people.

The Russian leader said steel tariffs imposed by Washington on other nations amounted to sanctions, and that European countries had never expected they would be affected by such measures.

