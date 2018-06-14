Putin confirms he invites Kim Jong Un to visit Russia

14 June 2018 17:48 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed that he invites North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit Russia. According to the president, it could be a separate meeting or a meeting timed to the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September, TASS reports.

"I want to confirm and want to extend our invitation to the leader of North Korea, Comrade Kim Jong Un, to pay a visit to Russia," Putin said as he met with President of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly (legislature) of North Korea Kim Yong-nam. "Alternatively, this could be done within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September of this year. It can also be arranged separately," he added.

