Russian, Uzbek PMs talk before meeting of Intergovernmental Commission

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev held a meeting in a narrow format with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov.

The conversation took place on the eve of the meeting of the Russian-Uzbek Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation, TASS reported.

At the beginning of the meeting, Medvedev invited his colleague to consider a number of issues, "which are under discussion currently" or operational decisions for which should be adopted, as well as to negotiate "some sensitive topics."

The First Deputy Prime Minister – the Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov, the Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin, the First Deputy Head of the Government Apparatus Sergei Prikhodko, the Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and the Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky took part in the conversation from the Russian side.

The delegation of Uzbekistan included Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov and several members of the government.

