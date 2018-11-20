Russia, India sign contracts on building 4 Project 11356 frigates

Russia has signed contracts with India on the construction of four Project 11356 frigates for the Indian Navy, Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

"Contracts were signed for the construction of Project 11356 frigates for the Indian Navy. This is yet another important event in developing Russian-Indian military and technical cooperation," the Federal Service said.

Russia earlier held negotiations with the Indian side on the contract on the acquisition of four Project 11356 frigates. The Indian media reported that the government of India wanted to buy four Russian frigates that would be built in the 2+2 format: two would be constructed at Russia’s Yantar Shipyard on the Baltic coast and the other two at India’s Goa Shipyard.

Project 11356 frigates are designed to deliver strikes against enemy surface ships and submarines in the close-in and oceanic zones and fight air targets. The warships of this type are armed with A-190 100mm artillery guns, strike missile and air defense systems, including Kalibr and Shtil complexes and torpedo tubes. The frigates displace 3,620 tonnes, are 124.8 meters long, develop a speed of 30 knots and have an operating range of 4,850 miles.

