Russia, India sign contracts on building 4 Project 11356 frigates

20 November 2018 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

Russia has signed contracts with India on the construction of four Project 11356 frigates for the Indian Navy, Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

"Contracts were signed for the construction of Project 11356 frigates for the Indian Navy. This is yet another important event in developing Russian-Indian military and technical cooperation," the Federal Service said.

Russia earlier held negotiations with the Indian side on the contract on the acquisition of four Project 11356 frigates. The Indian media reported that the government of India wanted to buy four Russian frigates that would be built in the 2+2 format: two would be constructed at Russia’s Yantar Shipyard on the Baltic coast and the other two at India’s Goa Shipyard.

Project 11356 frigates are designed to deliver strikes against enemy surface ships and submarines in the close-in and oceanic zones and fight air targets. The warships of this type are armed with A-190 100mm artillery guns, strike missile and air defense systems, including Kalibr and Shtil complexes and torpedo tubes. The frigates displace 3,620 tonnes, are 124.8 meters long, develop a speed of 30 knots and have an operating range of 4,850 miles.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakh automaker to supply Uzbekistan's Ravon cars to Russia
Economy news 15:29
VTB Bank to accelerate financing Azerbaijani products’ export to Russia
Economy news 15:12
Iran reveals what stands behind sanctions waiver to Chabahar port
Economy news 14:54
President Aliyev receives chairman of Russian Union of Journalists (PHOTO)
Politics 13:46
Russia and Kyrgyzstan boost bilateral trade
Russia 13:43
Number of Russian companies registered in Turkey increases
Economy news 10:47
Latest
Azerbaijani bank installs automated deposit machine
Economy news 17:19
Chargés d'affaires: Croatia, Azerbaijan are at good starting point (INTERVIEW) (PHOTO)
Economy news 17:18
Industrial projects create over 1,500 jobs in Iran’s Urmia
Economy news 17:03
Russia's INTRA talks new projects in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 16:57
Saudi-German JV supplying pipes to Turkmenistan for TAPI gas pipeline
Oil&Gas 16:42
Qatar escalates WTO dispute over alleged Saudi IP violation
Arab World 16:35
Uzbekistan's government reveals economy growth forecasts
Economy news 16:32
Deputy PM: Solution over Italy budget can be found with EU, but main measures to stay
Europe 16:25
Israel to turn to U.S. government over Airbnb removal of settlement listings
Israel 16:16