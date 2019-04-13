Daesh-linked associates killed during special op in Russia's Tyumen

According to the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAK), the operation eliminated two Daesh associates who were plotting terrorist attacks in the Siberian region, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"When offered to lay down arms and surrender to the authorities, the terrorists opened fire on law enforcement officers and were neutralized as a result of the shoot-out", the committee said in a statement late on Friday.

"There have been no casualties among civilians and law enforcement officers", the statement read.

