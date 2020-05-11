Death toll in fire at a hospice in Moscow region rises to 10

The death toll from a fire in a hospice for the elderly in Krasnogorsk near Moscow has risen to 10, an official in the press service of the Moscow department of the Emergency Ministry told TASS, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Ten people died. They all got poisoned by products of combustion," the official said.

Firefighters received a signal about a fire in the Vtoroi Dom (Second Home) hospice for the elderly at 11:59 pm Moscow time. Their first units arrived at the scene in 12 minutes. The fire broke out on the second floor of the building. Open burning was eliminated at 00:32. The fire area was 15 square meters.

At the time of the fire, 37 people were in the hospice, including eight staff members.

Firefighters managed to get 17 people out of the building, 10 of whom died. 20 people left the building on their own.