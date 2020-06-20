34 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day — crisis center

Thirty-four more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, bringing the death toll up to 3,565, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Thirty-four coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding that this is a record low figure since May 2.

According to the latest update, the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths has reached 3,565.