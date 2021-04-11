Russia reports over 8,700 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 8,702 over the past day, reaching 4,641,390, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The growth rate stood at 0.19% in relative terms.

Currently, 272,895 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Deaths

Russia’s COVID-19 deaths rose by 337 over the past day versus 402 a day earlier and the total death toll hit 102,986.

The mortality rate in relative terms remained at 2.22%, according to the crisis center.

Recoveries

Some 7,230 people recovered from COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,265,509.

The share of recoveries remained at 91.9% of all those infected.

Situation in Moscow

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases grew by 2,090 over the past day, while the total caseload has hit 1,048,316 since the start of the pandemic.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate in COVID-19 cases stood at 0.2%. The previous day, some 2,006 cases were recorded.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 56 coronavirus patients died in the Russian capital, bringing the total death toll to 17,248.

As many as 1,388 people were discharged from hospitals, while the total number of recoveries has reached 960,171 since the start of the pandemic. Currently, some 70,897 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment in Moscow.