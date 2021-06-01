Russia extends suspension of air service with Turkey, Tanzania until June 21
Russia extends suspension of air service with Turkey and Tanzania until June 21 due to the serious coronavirus situation in these countries, Russia’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.
"In view of the serious epidemiological situation in Turkey and Tanzania, the current restrictions on air service will be extended until June 21, 2021," it said.
Following a surge in coronavirus cases in Turkey, Russia restricted air service with Turkey for a period from April 15 to June 1. The number of flights was reduced to two per week on a reciprocal basis. These flights are operated by Russia’s Aeroflot and Turkish Airlines.
Apart from that, Russian suspended flights to Tanzania for the same period.
