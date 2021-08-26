Russia evacuates 10 Kyrgyz citizens from Afghanistan

The Russian authorities have helped to evacuate 10 Kyrgyz citizens from Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"As part of the talks between the Kyrgyz and Russian Foreign Ministries, 10 Kyrgyz citizens, including kids, were evacuated with Russia’s assistance from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to the Kyrgyz Republic on August 25, 2021, aboard the Kabul - Kant (Kyrgyzstan) special flight," the report said.

The plane from Kabul arrived at Russia’s air base located in Kant.

According to the Foreign Ministry, a total of 36 Kyrgyz citizens have been evacuated from Afghanistan so far.

"The Foreign Ministry continues work to evacuate Kyrgyzstan’s citizens from Afghanistan on instructions from President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov," it stressed.