Azerbaijani athletes win medals at Games of CIS countries in Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

Trend:

Azerbaijani athletes won two medals in wrestling competitions within the framework of the 1st Games of the CIS countries, held in Kazan, Trend reports.

Shahana Nazarova (50 kg) won a silver medal, and Tatyana Vorontsova (53 kg) won a bronze medal.

To date, Azerbaijan has 3 gold, 2 silver and 8 bronze medals.