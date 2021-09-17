Russian court asks bailiffs to levy fines worth $620,239 on Twitter — official

The Tagansky court in Moscow has instructed the service of bailiffs to levy more than 45 mln rubles ($620,239) against Twitter, the amount of fines the company has not paid since the beginning of the year, a court official told TASS, Trend reports.

"Since the beginning of the year, Twitter has not paid any of the fines that were imposed on the company in the amount of 45 million rubles. The relevant documents have been sent to the bailiffs for enforcement," the official said.

The court’s press service also added that Tiktok and Google partially paid fines totaling 6.1 million rubles ($84,083).

"In case of Twitter, the deadline for voluntary payment of fines has expired. Today, bailiffs were instructed to execute court orders that earlier came into force. In other cases of imposing fines on social networks, the deadlines for voluntary payment of fines have not expired yet," the official said.

Since February, Russian media watchdog has been drawing up administrative protocols in relation to social networks and instant messengers, which had not removed calls to participate in unauthorized rallies, in particular call to minors.