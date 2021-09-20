Russia reports over 20,000 new daily COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 20,329 in the past 24 hours reaching 7,254,754. The number of new daily cases surpassed 20,000 for the first time since August 22, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.28%.

Another 1,791 cases were confirmed in St. Petersburg, 915 in the Moscow Region, 505 in the Sverdlovsk Region, while the Voronezh and Samara regions reported 488 new cases each.

Currently, 572,065 people in Russia are still undergoing treatment.