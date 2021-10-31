Russia is among global de-carbonization leaders, says Putin
Russia is among global de-carbonization leaders in expert estimates and the low-carbon energy sector is developing in the country at a good pace, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a G20 summit via a videoconference on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.
"In the estimate of international experts, Russia is among global de-carbonization leaders. Over the past 20 years, our economy’s carbon intensity has been falling by an average of 2.7% annually, which is higher than in the world as a whole and even higher than in the G7 countries," the Russian leader pointed out.
