Russia’s coronavirus cases have exceeded 9 million since the beginning of the pandemic. Another 39,256 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, the total number of infected people has reached 9,031,851, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday. According to the crisis center, the growth rate was 0.44%, Trend reports citing TASS.

In less than one month, the number of cases increased by 1 million: as of October 18, the number of infected exceeded 8 million.

Russia recorded 1,241 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 1,235 the day before. The total death toll has reached 254,167. According to data from the crisis center, 2.81% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 33,802 to 7,754,764 in the past 24 hours. According to data from the crisis center, 85.9% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.