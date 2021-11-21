Russia's COVID-19 cases climbed by 36,970 in last 24 hours - crisis center

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally surged by 36,970 in the past 24 hours to 9,331,158, the anti-coronavirus crisis center stated on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

In relative terms, the COVID-19 incidence increased by 0,4% over the past day.

The number of so-called active cases, patients who are receiving treatment, increased to 1,042,133, the crisis center noted.

The number of those recovered from COVID-19 in Russia surged by 32,504 in the past 24 hours to 8,024,930, the anti-coronavirus crisis center stated.

The share the COVID-19 recoveries amounted to 86% of those infected, according to the crisis center.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 1,252 in the past 24 hours versus 1,254 the day before to 264,095, the anti-coronavirus crisis center stated.

The conditional mortality (the final one can only be determined after the end of the pandemic) remained at 2,83%, the crisis center noted.