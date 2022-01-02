Russia records 18,233 new daily coronavirus cases

Russia recorded 18,233 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily number since September 14, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday. The total number of cases has reached 10,537,966. Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.17%, Trend reports citing TASS.

Russia’s coronavirus deaths rose by 811 to 310,518 in the past 24 hours. According to data from the crisis center, 2.95% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 26,976 to 9,524,039 in the past 24 hours. According to data from the crisis center, 90.4% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.